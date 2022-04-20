Azam Khan Returns To Rampur

Rampur: Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan arrived here on Monday after a month and offered special Eid namaz with the people.

The leader was in New Delhi for the past one month when the Rampur district authorities filed more than 26 FIRs against him and his family for allegedly grabbing land of the poor for his university. There is also an apprehension of the leader's arrest along with his MLA son Abdullah.

While talking to reporters here, Mr Khan accused the district authorities of implicating him and his family in several cases.

Claiming that all the FIRs were lodged against Maulana Mohammad Ali Jahaur university and the students and not against him, he alleged, "The authorities want people to remain illiterate and are hence opposing this university," he alleged.

Mr Khan said the district authorities are violating the court orders and have demolished the University gate and raided the library.

He also questioned why would the University grab 3.75 bigha of land when it had purchased hundred of acres of land for the institution. "They are just trying to take political mileage by lodging cases against me and my family,' the SP MP alleged. UNI