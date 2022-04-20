Azam Khan Moves Court To Seek Anticipatory Bail

Rampur: Apprehending arrest, Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has moved for anticipatory bail after a battery of 64 cases have been filed against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police over the last three months.

Of these 28 cases were registered in the last one month. Incidentally Azam Khan accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of vendetta is likely to be among the first few beneficiary of the provision of the anticipatory bail revived by the present BJP government.

Official sources said here on Monday that all 64 cases were serious and many more people were expected to "gather courage and come forward to complain against the MP. So far 27 farmers have lodged cases saying their land was forcibly grabbed by Khan. Besides this there are 13 cases of election violations, threats to officials and communal speeches by him during elections. Charge sheets have been filed by the police in all those 13 cases of election violations, threats to officials and communal speeches by him during elections.

Azam Khan is also accused of grabbing the property classified under `enemy property act'. Sources said Khan's arrest for his custodial interrogation was imminent, especially as the Enforcement Directorate has also lodged a case against him and he has also been enlisted as an organised land grabber (Bhu-Mafia) by the state government on July 12.

"I am paying the price for winning the Lok Sabha election from Rampur by defeating the BJP candidate. A political vendetta has been launched against me by the Yogi government," Khan said here on Monday. Samajwadi Party has threatened a state-wide agitation if the UP government moves to arrest Khan. Khan has accused the DM and the SSP of Rampur, Ajay Pal Sharma, of pursuing the BJP agenda against him since being posted here this February and June respectively.

The district magistrate after the receipt of the large number of complaints of land grab by Azam Khan including the complaint by the centuries old Madarsa Aliya. Azam Khan allegedly stolen over 9,000 books and manuscripts from the madarsa and were shifted to the Jauhar University, the private university owned by the Samajwadi party MP.

The provision for anticipatory bail revived in Uttar Pradesh after 3 decades in June this year. Section 438 of CrPC, 1973, grants bail to a person apprehending arrest on a non-bailable offence. This section was removed in CrPC (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 1976, during the Emergency period. There was growing clamour to bring it back. UP assembly in 2018 passed CrPC (Uttar Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2018, which became law following the approval by President Ram Nath Kovind. Under the provision, when any person has a reason to believe that he/she may be arrested on an accusation of having committed a non-bailable offence, he may apply to the High Court or the session's court for a direction under this section. If the court deems fit, it may direct that in the event of such arrest, the person shall be released on bail. UNI