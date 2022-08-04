    Menu
    Azam Khan hospitalised with pneumonia

    The Hawk
    August4/ 2022

    Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Mohd Azam Khan has been admitted to the Medanta hospital, following pneumonia and breathlessness.

    According to an official bulletin from Medanta hospital, the veteran leader was admitted on Wednesday night.

    "All tests were carried out on Thursday and Azam Khan, 74, is in ICU following infection in lungs. A critical care team is looking after him and he is under observation. His condition is stable and under control," the bulletin said and added that Dr Dilip Dubey and his team are treating the leader.—IANS

