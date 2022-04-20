Azam Khan Calls Yogi A Murderer, Kalyan Singh A Criminal

Rampur: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan said that people like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh who are occupying "constitutional posts are criminals". While he called Yogi a murderer, he called Kalyan Singh a criminal, who was convicted by the Supreme Court for a day.

Referring to Adityanath, Khan said, "You are the so-called flag-bearer of Dharma and the priest of Gorakhnath Temple, but you are also a murderer of a Yadav policeman." He further said that people "sitting on constitutional chairs are all criminals".

"You made Kalyan Singh a Governor who was convicted for a day by the Supreme Court. When you make a criminal a Governor, he will commit crime again in front of the Election Commission," charged Azam Khan even as he slammed the EC as biased.

"Yogi said 'Modi ki fauj hai', Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said the same thing but EC did nothing. No action against Kalyan Singh either. But when I said we will shed the last drop of our blood to protect our borders, EC stopped me from speaking. What justice is this?" said Khan addressing a public gathering here on Friday.

He said that the Muslim population of India is worried and the United Nations is doing nothing.

"The second largest population of the country is worried, I am not being allowed to speak. Where is the United Nations? I refuse to recognise the UN now on," he said. A case has been registered against Khan on Tuesday for allegedly making provocative remarks against four senior district officials after a complaint was filed by Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala.

Khan is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The state will go to polls in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.