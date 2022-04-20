Azam Khan's son could be debarred for 6 years for contesting any election

Lucknow: Abdullah Azam, son of Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur Azam Khan and disqualified from the membership of Suar assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh could be debarred from contesting elections for six years.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Secretariat has written a letter to the President of India to bar Abdullah from contesting any election due to his corrupt conduct.



Abdullah was disqualified from UP assembly for submitting forged birth certificate during the election.



Presently, Abdullah along with his father Azam Khan and MLA mother Tanzim Fatima were lodged in Sitapur jail over the fraud.



According to sources here on Friday, UP Assembly Secretariat wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind recommending that Abdullah Azam Khan should be barred from contesting elections under Section 8-A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, as he was convicted of corrupt conduct.



On the basis of the letter sent by the Assembly Secretariat, the President would now get the consent of the Election Commission of India and after their approval will issue an order to bar him from contesting any election.



The letter have cited that Allahabad High Court had rejected the election of Abdullah Azam Khan from Suar Assembly constituency in Rampur district for misrepresentation of facts related to his date of birth.



Notably, a by-election is proposed on the Swar Assembly seat, which will be held along with 7 other assembly seats in UP very soon.



Earlier in December 2019, Allahabad High Court had canceled the election of Abdullah Azam to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. His election was set aside for producing fake documents about his age during the 2017 Assembly elections.



The court's ruling said that Abdullah was below the age of 25 when elections were held in 2017 and he forged documents to contest the election. According to Election Commission rules, a candidate has to be of a minimum age of 25 to contest elections in any form.



On January 17 this year, the Supreme Court had issued a notice on a plea moved by Abdullah Azam but refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order or any other order to protect Abdullah from any coercive steps.

