Azam Khan's Role In Selling Waqf Properties Under Scanner: UP

Allahabad: Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh today said that SP leader Azam Khans role in the sale of property belonging to Waqf Board was being probed thoroughly.

"Prima facie, senior minister in the previous SP government Azam Khan appears to have committed irregularities in the sale of property belonging to the Waqf Board. It seems he had facilitated sale of Waqf land to different people at throwaway prices," he told reporters here.

"He could not have done so without getting something in return. The matter is being investigated thoroughly and justice will be done," he said.

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad had also in the past accused Khan of selling Waqf property illegally. The SP leader, however, had denied the charges and called them "politically motivated". PTI