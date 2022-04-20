Azam Khan's aides involved in anti-CAA violence: Rampur DM

Rampur: Two aides of Samajwadi Party MP Mohd Azam Khan have been arrested by the Rampur police for their involvement in anti-CAA clashes while 11 more are still at large.

According to Rampur District Magistrate, Aujeneya Kumar, the two persons directly linked to Azam Khan who have been arrested are Zia and Faizan.

"These two came into focus when the local clerics and the district officials were trying to pacify people and these two were seen actually provoking the mob. They have both been arrested," the District Magistrate told IANS.

The official said that 15 country-made firearms and a pistol had been recovered during a raid at the residences of the two accused.

Another Azam aide, who is yet to be arrested, is Parvez who has worked as the SP MP's driver-cum-assistant.

"Besides, there are ten more persons who are closely linked to Azam Khan and have been involved in the protests and violence. We are in the process of arresting them," Kumar said.

–IANS