Azam Demands 5% Reservation For Muslims Out Of 10% For Upper Caste

Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Tuesday demanded five per cent quota for Muslims out of the proposed 10 per cent by the Central government, for the economically-weaker upper castes.

'Muslims should get five per cent quota out of the proposed 10 per cent reservation announced by the Central government. Muslims are the most deserving candidates for being granted the facility of reservation in government jobs and educational institutions. 'The upper castes, who are now given reservation, are neither economically or socially backward, while Muslims face backwardness at three levels –social, economic and educational,' said Mr Khan, while talking to reporters here.

He said the deprivation levels facing the Muslims are same as faced by the Dalit communities, so the Muslims be given five per cent reservation. 'I am making this demand not only from the present Modi government, but also from the future governments. We had also earlier demanded that Muslims should be brought in the category of Dalits, so that they can also get the benefits like them. 'However, that could not happen due to some political reasons. Now, we demand five per cent reservation for Muslims in the proposed 10 per cent quota by the Central government. Reservation for Muslims was also recommended by the Sacchchar Commission almost a decade ago and this committee was also appointed by Parliament,' Mr Khan noted. Earlier, speaking on the proposed 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper castes, Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury had termed the move as one intended to 'fool' the people and pointed out that BJP was yet to deliver on its past promises.

As the enhancement of quota will take the overall quantum of reservation in the state to over 50 per cent, Mr Khan urged the Centre to include the constitution amendment quota bill into the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, as was done in the case of quota bill of Tamil Nadu, which provided 69 per cent reservation for the OBCs, exceeding the 50 per cent cap on quota, fixed by the Supreme Court. UNI