- Lucknow: Samajwadi Party's Muslim face Mohammad Azam Khan has slammed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly exploiting Ayodhya issue to gain political mileage and electoral gains in the local bodies poll.
- while campaigning for Urban Local Bodies polls in Sambhal on Monday, Mr Khan, hit out at Mr Adityanath, saying , 'It's for the first time a chief minister is actively campaigning for the urban local bodies elections and he chose a place (Ayodhya) to launch the campaign which is known for the dispute and the case is pending in the supreme court. He could have also launched the campaign from a place known around the globe for love and amity.'
- It's not the first time that Azam Khan is locked in a war of words with Mr Adityanath. Earlier this year in March, Mr Khan had asked the Chief Minister if he would "prefer to offer namaz", as the latter had earlier said it was similar to 'surya namaskar'.
- Further targeting the Chief Minister, the SP leader said,'Yogi Adityanath cannot win the assembly election from Gorakhpur, so he opted for the soft option and got elected to the State Legislative Council, the Upper House of the state Legislature.'
- Claiming victory of Samnajwadi Party candidates in urban local body elections across the state, the SP leader said, 'The Samawjadi party candidate will win even from the ward in Gorakhpur where temple of Gorakhnath peeth is situated''. Mr Adityanath is the Mahant of the temple in Gorakhpur. UNI
Azam Accuses Yogi Of Exploiting Ayodhya Issue In Local Bodies Poll
April20/ 2022