Azam's Emotional Eid Message To Rampur

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who has been courting trouble in many forms, posted a video message on social media on the occasion of Eid wishing the people in his parliamentary constituency Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The SP MP, for the first time, has not reached Rampur to celebrate Eid with his family.

"I'm fine. I have kept a close watch on you and your situation. This (Jauhar) university is a symbol of love and not of caste, community and relation. You must keep the knot of love intact and this will help you in the remaining journey of life. You must also beware of people who want to destroy the nation," he said in Hindi in the video message. Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam confirmed that the video was posted by his father.

Azam Khan got emotional as he further said: "Those who think they can erase history are mistaken. A human being can be finished but history cannot be wiped out. I am proud that I have built the university for the future of our children."

He said the he would soon return to his people and fight against the prevailing circumstances.

"This is a dark night and we have to protect the guiding light which will take us to the shores of the stormy seas. If the night is dark, dawn cannot be far behind," he added.

According to sources, Azam Khan has been staying away from Rampur for over a month now because he is apprehensive of his arrest in multiple cases of land garb, book theft, money laundering and lion statues' theft that have been registered against him by the Yogi Adityanath government. Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that Khan's arrest was possible in the sections under which cases have been registered.

"We will arrest him only when investigations confirm his involvement in the cases," he said.

District Magistrate Aaunjneya Kumar Singh said that there was no restriction on Azam Khan visiting Rampur though he has not been seen here recently. "Ever since cases have been registered against him, he has not come to Rampur," the official said.

Azam Khan has already applied for anticipatory bail in the Allahabad High Court and his petition will be taken up for hearing later this week. Khan has been in the eye of storm after 26 cases of land grabbing were registered against him by farmers, who claim, that he usurped their land for the Jauhar University. The police have also charged him with the theft of some 2,000 books from the 'Aaliya Madarasa', that were recovered from the Jauhar University during a raid. Two lion statues, reportedly stolen from the Rampur Club, were also found in the Jauhar University. IANS