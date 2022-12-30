Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Azad Back In Congress?!? Nearly yes till actually so of course, yes, assert know-alls confidently. Azad is ebullient, omnicapable, omniscient, "not omnipotent (and rightly so)", "masses' man", "down-to-earth", "pragmatic" Ghulam Nabi Azad, currently managing his own party Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). It is already a house hold name in the entire J&K with Azad characteristically enervating all through the UT in attaining that as is self evident, self explanatory from the net, assertively comment insiders in the UT. In the days to come, he is all set to spread his DPAP's net all throughout the country, confide insiders. Here comes the cross road between him and the Congress whose Rahul Gandhi is all set to move upto Kashmir past January 5, 2023. While en route there, he would be bound to be face to face with Azad, on way to "down the country to South via north, west, central areas etc to widen base of his DPAP". Mature insiders in all spheres want both to become united to evince "united we are solid, unvanquishable hence 'the consolidated force' to defeat X". Consent on it from Congress High Command (?) headed by party prez Mallikarjunaiah Karge already. Azad's consent is also there, confide Congress-emissaries Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Akhilesh Singh, both close to Azad any way since long many, many years, liaising with Azad for his return to the Congress. ...May be, say insiders, Azad and Rahul together will unfurl the Indian Tricolour in historic Lal Chowk in even more historic Srinagar. ...Azad thus back, hee ho.