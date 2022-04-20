Ayushmann Khurrana reveals the ''great lesson'' he learnt from Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is a huge fan of Aamir Khans work and that he learnt something from the superstar even before he stepped into Bollywood. It is a lesson that has helped him in his journey to stardom.

Ayushmann shared that he purposely didn''t see the original version of "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", which is a remake of the Tamil film "Kalyana Samayal Saadham", because of the lesson he received from Aamir.

"I did not watch the original and still haven''t seen the original! I guess that''s my method of going for a script. If someone offers me a remake, I don''t watch the original, I just read the script. Sometimes the humour, the essence, the emotions are lost in the translation and it happens more than often," Ayushmann said.

He added: "Also, I get quite inspired from an actor when I''m watching the original film. So, its difficult to bring my own thing to the screen. So, I just read the script and react to that."

Ayushmann said that he learnt this from Aamir.

"I was an MTV presenter and I remember I was interviewing him for ''Ghajini''. I asked him this question, ''How is the film different from the original?'' He said, ''I''ve not seen the original!'' I was really fascinated. He said he had read the script and it was great. So, I took that cue and I found that to be a great lesson!" he said.

On the work front, Ayushmann was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar''s digital release, "Gulabo Sitabo", scripted by Juhi Chaturvedi and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

--IANS