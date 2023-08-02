Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Look Uber Cool At ‘Dream Girl 2’ Trailer Launch

Mumbai: Actors Ayushmann Khurrana attended the trailer launch of ‘Dream girl 2’ along with co-actor Ananya Panday.

He arrived at the event in a black and white quirky jacket with yellow borders.

Along with it, he wore a black T-shirt on which a text, ‘Karam hi Pooja hai’ was printed.

Ananya also looked beautiful in a white t-shirt which she teamed up with a trouser.

‘Dream Girl 2’ trailer turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

He's not only voicing Pooja this time, but he can also be seen dressing like her. He's been flirting with a number of men.

The trailer also gave a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Ayushmann said about his movie, "For the first time I saw myself and fall in love in a right way. This dream girl 2 is such a dream story. After watching the first one, our dream girl would like to see this too because as we had heard the story. When we heard it, we felt that it must happen. It was like very organic sequel to recreate.”

He added, “Without this star cast it was impossible for this movie to happen. Raaj Shaandilyaa and my tuning are on a different level and the narrations he gave were absolutely fantastic and one of the best directors and ekta, I mean what a creator. Ananya Pandey is a great value addition. And this time the starcast, we have buffet that you'll have a lot of fun."

Ananya said, " It's a lot of first for me. It's my first time with Balaji and Ektaa ma’am and Balaji always brings very interesting content. I remember when Raaj sir came and narrated this script to me I couldn't stop laughing and I remember when I saw the first dream girl I wondered how the story would go on and loved to be a part of it."

She added, "If it goes forward so I am just really grateful that this shows me to be a part of it and there are so many comic legends in this film and my dad has worked with so many of them you know like Raajpal sir, Manoj Joshi sir, Paresh Rawal sir and My dad has worked with all of them so I feel very lucky that I also got to work with them so we have a full dream team."

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor said, “I don't know what to say but It can be said that it is written on Raj's T-shirt that there is a rule of worship, there is worship of Raj. Smart creators I have ever met and after the super success of dream girl he must have been a madman who would not have made part 2 of it. I mean we all want to know what Aayushman do in the future. He has accepted that he has the art to be more of a women than most women.” The film was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film will be released in cinemas on August 25th. —ANI