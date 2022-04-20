Ayushmann and I are dying to do a duet in 'Bindu': Parineeti

Mumbai:�Actress Parineeti Chopra says she and actor Ayushmann Khurrana cannot wait to sing together in their upcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu". The romantic-drama, co-produced by Maneesh Sharma, will feature the young stars as singers. "Ayushmann and I are dying to sing and we are asking our director (Akshay Roy) which song are we going to sing. I will be singing a couple of songs but there will be playback singers as well," Parineeti told PTI. "We are yet to decide how the album will be set out. Maneesh Sharma and Akshay Roy will decide on it. Both of us will love to sing as many songs as possible," she said. Parineeti said she shares a great rapport with Ayushmann. "Ayushmann is a great singer, he is amazing. He is one of my favouite co-stars, I love my working relationship with him," she said. The "Ishqzaade" actress also expressed her desire to do a single with Ayushmann. "I would love to do a music video or a single with him. We should do something in music." While the actress is currently shooting for the film, Ayushmann will resume the shoot after his US tour. "He is in the US for a tour, he will be back soon. It is going very well," Parineeti said. The film is slated to release next year.