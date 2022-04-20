AYUSH to hold Yoga camp for Parliamentarians from April 27

New Delhi: To help members of Parliament channelise their energy for the betterment of their constituency and society as a whole, the Ministry of AYUSH is organising a meditation camp for them in the national capital. Minister of state (independent charge) Shipad Yesso Naik said that the main aim of organizing this yoga camp is to make Parliamentarians stress free so they can work in a better way. "The objective is to help members of Parliament channelise their energy for the betterment of their constituency and society as a whole and make them stress free so they can work in a better way," Naik told reporters here today. The camp is being organised by the government at Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with Yoga Prabha Bharati (Seva Sanstha) Trust, which is a charitable trust registered in Mumbai. An invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi also to attend the camp. "We have invited the Prime Minister also at the event," Naik said. When asked if the camp will play an important role in changing the Parliamentarians who are often seen as angry and restless, disturbing the decorum in parliament, Naik said, "Yes of course. Meditation is must for inner peace and for maintaining balance and harmony in life. Politicians have to take crucial decisions for the benefit of the citizens who elect them to Parliament. "Meditation will make them balanced and positive, so all decisions taken in such a state will be positive and beneficial for the nation. The feeling of insecurity is spread throughout the world and meditation is required for balancing that feeling too," he said. Parliamentarians and their families will be introduced to Samarpan Dhyanyog by Yogacharya Shree Shivkrupanand Swami who himself will be conducting the eight day camp which will start from April 27. Samarpan Dhyanyog is a very simple technique of meditation as it has no yogic postires or breathing exercises. PTI