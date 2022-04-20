AYUSH Systems Effective In Treating Joint Pains, Psoriasis, Says Union Minister Shripad Naik

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik today said AYUSH systems by virtue of their holistic approach towards health and disease and cost effectiveness have an edge in dealing with health problems.

The minster said ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy (AYUSH) systems have strength in some health sectors like non-communicable diseases, chronic ailments like joint pains, psoriasis, migraine and child health care.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the four-day National Arogya fair 2017 at the Andhra University engineering college, here.

"It is our proud privilege to have preserved and encouraged our healthcare delivery system approach through AYUSH which is flourishing within the country and across the globe due to tailor-made policies and programme of the government," Naik said.

He said by seeing the AYUSH intervention for different health issues foreign countries are directly investing into AYUSH systems, as a result many new hospitals have come up to cater to the need of the society.

By investing in the AYUSH sector, many new AYUSH hospital for international standards can be established in Chennai and and other parts of Andhra Pradesh.

He appealed all state governments to go for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals (NABH) accreditation, which will help to increase in reliability, authenticity and also to gain confidence of the patients.

Lauding the state governments efforts in encouraging the AYUSH system, he said there are four government colleges, eight hospitals and 3,860 registered practitioners of AYUSH system in the state.