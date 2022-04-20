Ayush Sehgal & Shalini Dobhal Crowned As Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): The results of the grand finale of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2021 were announced today at Ashoka Spa & Resorts in Dehradun. Ayush Sehgal from Udham Singh Nagar & Shalini Dobhal from Uttarkashi were presented with the title of Mr & Miss Uttarakhand 2021 by the Himalayan Buzz.

The first runners up position was bagged by Yuvraj Dutta from Dehradun and Vaishali Verma from Pithoragarh while the second runners up position was presented to Saksham Mathur from Kashipur and Himashi Verma from Dehradun.

Over 30 participants from various districts of Uttarakhand, as well as Uttarakhandis from all over the country, took part in this fashion pageant. After taking part in several sub contests, the participants competed against each other in the grand finale for the titles of Mr Uttarakhand and Miss Uttarakhand.

The judges for the fashion pageant were Owner of Runway Fashion Management Swaagat Ranjan, Fashion Stylist Ganesh Vyas and Mr Earth Ambassador 2017 Abhishek Kapoor. The guests of honour present on the occasion were Salon Entrepreneur Venktesh Agarwal and Head of Department DBIT Deepa Arya.

Congratulating the winners, the Organiser Gauraveshwar Singh said, "The main aim of organising this fashion pageant every year is to promote the young talent of Uttarakhand. Our state has a plethora of talented youngsters, aspiring to make their way in the fashion industry, and Himalayan Buzz is one such platform which has always been a stepping stone."

The show was choreographed by Vishnu Malhotra.