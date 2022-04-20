AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik to be discharged from hospital

Panaji: Union Minister of State for Defence and AYUSH Shripad Naik is likely to be discharged later on Saturday, according to a spokesperson for Goa's Manipal Hospital, where Naik is currently admitted to. Naik is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

"We are discharging Shripad ji today afternoon," Shekhar Salkar, a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.

Naik was admitted to the private health facility on August 12, after he tested positive for Covid-19. A central team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was monitoring the Union Minister's health.

Naik, a senior BJP leader is a Lok Sabha MP from the North Goa parliamentary constituency.

