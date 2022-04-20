AYUSH Deptt to study Art of living foundation's Covid cure

Bengaluru: Spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said the breakthrough in Siddha research by making — 'Kabasura Kudineer', an AYUSH medicine — in tablet form helps to prevent and tackle Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference here virtually on Monday, the spiritual leader also called for more research on feasibility of AYUSH medicine effective in treatments for Covid-19.

He added that initial research including key study at the Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Centre (FIZ) proved its efficacy.

The spiritual leader added that though multiple studies are now being conducted on the immuno-modulatory effects of traditional Indian medicines, nationally and internationally.

"Among them, a pivotal research study by the FIZ found that Kabasura Kudineer tablets has the strongest inhibitor (84 per cent) of Spike glycoprotein in coronavirus strains, in restricting entry of virus into cells in invitro studies," Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said.

While the FIZ's Managing Director, Dr. Christian Garbe said that they were very pleased to take initiative in this extraordinary research project and thus also to be able to make their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus.

He added that their firm started the 'Ayurgenomics' research project in mid-2020 to examine anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents for their effectiveness against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

"Ayurgenomics means using genomic tools for Ayurveda and investigating the correlation of Prakriti (individual psycho-physiological constitution) and Genomics," he claimed.

Meanwhile Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said they always approached such initiatives with a scientific temperament.

"These research findings are only the beginning. We need to encourage the use of AYUSH medicines for both Prophylactic care and therapeutic care, spread the benefits of traditional system of medicine, especially in the space of immunity building and are happy to donate these medicines for 10,000 doses to the Director of AYUSH, Delhi for free distribution and conducting a study," he said.

