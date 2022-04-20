Ayurvedic Medicines For Diabetes, Arthritis Commercialised: Government

New Delhi: Two important drugs -- AYUSH 82 and AYUSH SG -- developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) have been commercialised, a union minister informed Parliament on Friday.

"Drugs by the name AYUSH 82 for Type II Diabetes Mellitus and AYUSH SG for rheumatoid arthritis have been commercialised," Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

According to the minister, the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) has filed for patent of another drug, namely D5 Chooranam. The medicine is for treating Diabetes Mellitus. The Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy has developed several drugs, including Coleus forskohlii, Catharanthus roseus, Cyclosporinum and Azathioprium, among others.

Drugs developed by the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM) are for filariasis, hepatitis, ulcer, vitiligo and malaria. Patents have been filed for all the medicines developed by CCRUM. "In addition, the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) also conducts research for development of herbal drugs and formulations. It has developed BGR-34 for diabetes, Risorine for tuberculosis and anti-arthritis formulation for osteoarthritis," Naik added.



