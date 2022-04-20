Ayurvedic Hospitals To Remain Open For 24 Hours In Remote Areas: U'khand Minister

Ayurvedic hospitals in remote villages where there are no allopathic hospitals will remain open for 24 hours, Uttarakhand Ayush Minister Harak Singh Rawat said on Friday.Making this announcement here after a review meeting of the Ayush Department, Rawat said it is a step towards ramping up health infrastructure in remote areas of the state in case there is a third wave of COVID-19. As many as 158 ayurvedic hospitals located in places where there are no allopathic hospitals have been selected for the purpose and a detailed proposal in this regard will be brought before the state cabinet, he said. Facilities at ayurvedic hospitals will be upgraded. They will get more doctors and the number of beds will be increased from four to 10.Oxygen beds will also be provided to these facilities, which will offer their services to people round the clock, he said.Improving the health infrastructure is necessary in view of the possible third wave of Covid and efforts should be made towards that goal following the principle of best facilities at minimum cost, Rawat said. —PTI