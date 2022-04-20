Ayurveda solutions to be included in contingency plans to contain Covid-19

New Delhi: The Ministry of AYUSH has proposed to include Ayurveda solutions in the district level contingency plans being drawn up to contain Covid-19 in all districts across the country.

An official statement said the ministry has also put together the draft guidelines for practitioners of different Ayush systems in the wake of Covid-19, which is expected to be published shortly, after vetting by public health experts.

Following the ministry initiative on giving immunity boosting measures in the light of the pandemic, many state governments also followed up with healthcare advice on traditional medicine solutions to enhance immunity and disease-resistance, which are particularly relevant against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministry of AYUSH had issued an advisory on various immunity enhancing steps from the time tested approaches of Ayurveda. The advisory is reiterated again in these testing times to support the efforts of all as a measure towards enhancing immunity.

The ministry recommended some self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health. These are supported by Ayurvedic literature and scientific publications.

Among the general measures for enhancing immunity are drink warm water throughout the day, daily practice of Yoga and meditation for at least 30 minutes and spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic are recommended in cooking.

While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost immunity in these times, the statement said.

The procedures during dry cough and sore throat include steam inhalation with fresh mint leaves or caraway seeds can be practiced once in a day.

In addition, clove powder mixed with natural sugar/honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

--IANS