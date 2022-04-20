Ayurveda has no cure for Covid-19: Goa CM

Panaji: Amid confident claims made by Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik, that British Crown Prince Charles was cured of Covid-19 with the help of alternative medicines, including ayurvedic treatment, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday insisted that ayurveda had no cure for novel coronavirus.

Sawant, who is a doctor of alternative medicine, however, said that ayurvedic treatment helps build up the immunse system to resist Covid-19 and added that Goa was the first state in the country to introduce an integrated treatment progamme for Covid-19 patients as well as those under quarantine.

"Ayurveda has no cure for Covid-19, but it can increase immunity," Sawant said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Earlier this week, amid denials from the official spokesperson of the British Prince, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, had insisted that Prince Charles was "101 per cent" cured of Covid-19 with a combination of treatment using ayurveda and homeopathy medicines.

Sawant also said that Goa is the first state in the country to integrate ayurveda and allopathy in treating the six Covid-19 positive patients as well as those who are currently quarantined in state government facilities.

"Ayurveda doctors are working in consultation with our medical teams about what ayurvedic medicine should be given to the patients who are Covid-19 positive and in quarantine. We are the first state to do so. It is an integrated treatment of allopathic and ayurveda medicines," Sawant rold reporters.

--IANS