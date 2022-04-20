Ayodhya: Police Conduct Verification Of Saints, Residents In City

Ayodhya: In order to keep a tap on the growing number of culprits, hiding in and around Ayodhya city dressed as saints, the district administration of Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad is conducting a verification process of all the citizens residing in the area.

The saints of various prestigious temples in Ayodhya are happy with the move and said that the police needs to punish those who are demolishing their image in the society. "It's true that many times people, who are guilty of various heinous crimes, come to Ayodhya and start living like saints. Police has earlier also done investigation on the same. It's a good job as there are few people who damage the image of saints. After finding such people the police should take strict actions against them. People come here all parts of India. Even there are people from Nepal," Acharya Satyendra Das of Ramjanmabhoomi Temple told ANI.

The saints believe that the district administration's move will create panic in the minds of "fake saints."

"We are really thankful to the police for taking such step. The culprits need to be punished.

The saints are happy with this step from the police. The image of saints shouldn't be tarnished. Even in Ramayana, Ravan kidnapped Sita after becoming a saint," Mahant Paramhans Ramchandra Das of another temple told ANI. "With this step from the government and the police, now all the fake saints will panic and might leave this place also. The Indian culture is such that people don't point fingers on saints. This trust should not weaken," he added.

The police are hopeful that through this step they will be able to trace the culprit faster.

"Ayodhya is a sensitive city. If any incident happens here, then comments are heard from all over India. All the houses or temples in Ayodhya are very old. We have done verification of various houses and temples in the city. The investigation is on since last three months," Raju Kumar Sab, police circle officer, Ayodhya told ANI.

"After the verification process is completed, we will create a database on the same. Therefore, if any incident happens in future we will be able to trace the culprit fast," he added.

Just to mention, the next Supreme Court hearing for the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case will be held on July 13.

The apex court is hearing the 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that mandated a three-way division of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. ANI



