Ayodhya: Clothes For Ram Lalla Being Stitched For August 5 Event

Ayodhya: Tailors Bhagwat Prasad and Shankar Lal are preparing clothes for 'Ram Lalla' for the August 5 event, when the 'Bhoomi Poojan' for the construction of the Ram temple will be held in Ayodhya.

Shankar Lal said, "This is our fourth generation that is engaged in making clothes for the idol of Lord Ram."

Bhagwat Prasad said, "Prime Minister is coming to Ayodhya on a very auspicious day. This day has arrived after such a long wait. The struggle for temple began even before we were born."

President of Ramdal Seva Trust, Pandit Kalki Ram has been hoisting flags in the Ram Lalla court for six years and has been performing havan for many more. He thinks that if the Prime Minister is strong, then India will be strong and when India becomes strong, it will become a Vishwaguru.

Pandit Kalki Ram, who also provided the clothes to be stitched for Ram Lalla said, "The purpose behind the clothes that are being made for Ram Lalla is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should succeed continuously and become the identity and strength of India." —ANI