Ayodhya: Authorities Assure Normal Life After SC Verdict

Ayodhya: As a sense of apprehension grips the people ahead of the the Supreme Court's judgement on the vexed Ayodhya issue, the authorities here on Thursday assured that post verdict, the normal life would not be disturbed at any cost.

The people, specially families where marriages or other functions are scheduled for this month, have already approached the district authorities asking whether they should cancel their events.

Ayodhya district Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told UNI here on Thursday that there will be no problem in organising private functions, including marriages, in the post verdict scenario.

"We will ensure that the day to day routine of the people of Ayodhya are not disrupted at any cost after the Ayodhya verdict. Already all arrangements have been made to control the law and order situation while strict advisory have been issued to the people to prevent rumours and effort to create any tension," Mr Jha said.

But people are apprehensive about the situation in the post verdict and people particularly near the disputed site have started storing food items and other essentials.

However, the DM said the people are free to contact the authorities about their problems and they will try to solve their issues.

"We have already sorted out issues related to marriages and other private functions of the people to be held after the verdict and there is nothing to be panic about," he stressed but did not elaborate the ways and means to pacify the people's apprehension." We have made arrangements to run the schools and other institutions after the verdict and normal situation would prevail at any cost," he added.

The authorities are fully geared up for the verdict day and thereafter with clamping of section 144 of the CrPC. 'We have successfully organised the 14 Kosi and 5 Kosi Parikarma and the Kartik Mela is being held in full vigor. On Kartik Purnima on November 12, the authorities have made arrangement for, lakhs of pilgrims who will take a dip in Saryu river," he said.

But the people of Ayodhya, who are otherwise used to stringent security from time to time, are apprehensive about the post verdict situation.

Rajesh Kumar, who stays near the disputed site, said that his daughter is going to get married on November 25 and he had booked a guest house. " But as the groom is going to come from Jaunpur. But his family are apprehensive about the situation at that time and whether they would be allowed to come to Ayodhya for the marriage," he said. UNI



