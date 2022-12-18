Ayodhya will have a consistent colour code

Ayodhya (The Hawk): The temple town of Ayodhya will soon have a similar colour coding for all establishments in order to give it a distinct character.

The Ayodhya Development Authority is finalising the colour scheme for different types of buildings.

Each commercial, residential, religious, and historic structure will have its own designated colour.

Saffron will be the colour of the temples leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

There will be a uniformity of colour in the surrounding buildings and sidewalks.

Vice-chairman of the Ayodhya Development Authority Vishal Singh stated, "There will be distinct colour options for commercial, residential, religious, and archaeologically significant structures. We have not yet determined which colours will be applied to various types of buildings. However, the temples that lead to the Ram Janmabhoomi site will be coloured saffron."

Other than the temples on the Ram Mandir route, according to the sources, all private structures from the Saadatganj neighbourhood of Faizabad to the banks of the Saryu will have the same colour.

In addition, agencies involved in the construction of the huge Ram temple are paying particular attention to the security of the Ram Janmabhoomi compound. According to Anil Mishra, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a double-layer security wall with a 50-metre foundation will provide permanent security for the temple.

(Inputs from Agencies)