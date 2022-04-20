Ayodhya vision document likely by June

Ayodhya: A vision document is being prepared by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) and three consultant companies, including a global firm, encapsulating all developmental projects of the holy city and even adjoining districts.

Vishal Singh, vice-chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), said that the vision document was expected to be ready by June.



"Grand Ayodhya is the dream project of the Uttar Pradesh government and is top priority for the Centre too. The PMO could also be interested in the vision document," he said.



The development authority along with three consultant firms -- Canada-based multinational firm LEA Associates South Asia Private Ltd and two Indian firms, L&T and Kukreja Architects -- are working relentlessly to prepare the document.

Singh, said, "A macro vision is possible through micro analysis and survey of land to the minutest detail. We are working in coordination with the consultants to chalk out the blueprint soon. The vision document envisages development of not just the temple town, mutts and ancient temples, but also adjacent districts of Ayodhya. Opinions of 500 people, including residents and experts are being included in the document."

In February, Ayodhya Development Authority finalized three nodal firms to chalk out the blueprint for developing Ayodhya into a world-class city.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a deadline to develop infrastructure projects in Ayodhya before the completion of the Ram temple. He said that all development in the city should be in sync with the religious character of the place.

The ADA vice-chairman said, "Consultant firms are conducting surveys, evaluating demand and gap, identifying stakeholders through consultation, while keeping intact the religious character of the temple town."

