Ayodhya Turns Into Virtual Fort Ahead Of VHP, Shiv Sena Progs

Ayodhya: The temple city of Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, has turned into a fortress with deployment of over 70,000 security personnel for the proposed VHP's 'dharam sabha' on Sunday and visit of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakre from Saturday.

With the UP government committed to enforcing the guidelines of the Supreme Court in maintaining security in the disputed area and to maintain law and order, senior state officials held a meeting in the state capital on Thursday night to assess the situation.

In order to comply with the Supreme court's order and to maintain law and order, the UP government has made elaborate security arrangements in the temple town with deployment of anti-terror squads, additional police and para military forces, including the RAF, and also use drone cameras to monitor the crowd.

The state has clearly said that no mass movement would be allowed towards the Ram Lalla site.

Section 144 has already been clamped in Ayodhya and no activity would be allowed without permission of the district administration.

Two senior IPS officer-- ADG technical Ashutosh Pandey and DIG, Jhansi Range Subhash Singh Baghel has been rushed to Ayodhya to supervise the security. While the ADG has been given the charge of blue and yellow zone of the disputed area, the DIG will look into the red zone. The ADG will also be the in-charge of the security during the Shiv Sena programme and the DIG for the VHP's dharam Sabha. A senior official said here on Friday that around 48 companies of PAC have been rushed to Ayodhya, along with several companies of RAF. In Ayodhya, around ten companies of PAC and other security agencies stay round the year for protecting the disputed area which is called blue, yellow and red zones.

UP DGP O P Singh has also deployed five Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers in Ayodhya along with 15 ASPs and 19 DSPs. The entire Ayodhya has been divided into eight zones and 16 sectors which will be headed by a magistrate and an ASP and DSP rank police officers.

While VHP, in support of the RSS, would hold a 'dharam sabha' to demand a legislation on the early construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site on November 25, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thakre would be visiting the city for two days starting November 24. VHP had already announced that this would be the last 'dharam sabha' before commencement of the construction of the Ram temple. The VHP has claimed that over one lakh people, including saints and sadhus, would attend the 'dharam sabha', while around 5,000 people mostly from Maharashtra would accompany the Shiv Sena chief in Ayodhya.The VHP event will be held at Baade Bhaktmal ground on the Parikarma marg. Shiv Sena will not hold any big programme but Uddhav Thakre would be meeting the saints, attending the Saryu Aarti and visiting the Ram Lalla makeshift temple in the disputed site during his two days stay. Several Shiv Sena MPs and legislators have already reached Lucknow and Ayodhya. Two special trains carrying Shiv Sainiks would be reaching Ayodhya tonight. UNI