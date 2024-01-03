Ayodhya To Witness Over 18 Forms Of Ramleela From India And Abroad

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organize performances of over 18 forms of Ramleelas across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram.

According to an official press release issued by the CM Office on Tuesday said that various cultural, traditional folk arts and spiritual programs will be organized.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

"With this, the Yogi government aims to propagate Lord Shri Ram as the centre of faith not only in India but also as a symbol of global faith.

Various popular Ramleelas from India and abroad will be staged," it added.

While Ramleela is staged in the traditional local styles in various states of India, several forms of Ramleela are also performed overseas.

In this context, to enhance the glory of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the staging of various Ramleela forms will take place in different cultural centers of Ayodhya from Makar Sankranti (January 15) to January 22.

"It is noteworthy that as the 'Navya Ayodhya' is set to showcase its cultural and spiritual richness after 500 years, on January 22, 2024," it said, adding that to make this occasion unique, unforgettable, and spiritual, artists from India and abroad will perform Ramleela based on the Ramayana, while on the other hand, cultural programs based on folk traditions will also be organized. Through this event, the Yogi government aims to make tourists and devotees coming to Ayodhya, including the present and future generations, aware of the ideals and values of Lord Ram.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on January 22.

Ramleela troupes of countries such as Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, and more have been invited to the Ramotsav celebrations.

Additionally, Ramleela troupes from states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Chandigarh will present various events based on the life of Lord Ram.

Performances are planned on the Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Bhawan Memorial, showcasing Ramleelas from different regions of India and the world.

Moreover, various cultural, spiritual and folk art-based programs including Ramleela will be staged on the Purushottam Manch at Ramkatha Park, Saryu Manch at Bhajan-Sandhya venue, Kagbhusundi Manch at Tulsi Udyan and Tulsi Manch at Tulsi Smarak Bhavan.

"Under the guidance of CM Yogi, the progress of development in various spiritual cities of the state has given a new identity to Uttar Pradesh. The cultural and spiritual programs taking place in Ayodhya are also being linked with respect for faith. In these programs, priority will be given to those folk traditions that have kept the ideals of Lord Shri Ram alive through their presentations in society," the statement said. —ANI