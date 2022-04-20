Ayodhya to witness first 'Deepotsav' after construction of Ram Temple

Ayodhya: 'Deepotsav' festival of lights - Diwali here will be historical this year as it will be the first Deepotsav after the path was cleared for the construction of the much-awaited Ram temple at the Ram Janma Bhoomi at Ayodhya.

It is nothing short of a dream coming true for millions of people not only in the temple town, the state of Uttar Pradesh but also across the world.

It is pertinent to point out here that it is after 492 years that the lamps of happiness will be lit up at the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi. The deep and emotional connect of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known to all. It is no wonder that the chief minister is personally monitoring the preparations for the Deepotsava and he has already seen presentations on what is to take place and where.

Having been lauded world over for the successful, safe and clean Kumbh at Prayagraj, under his watch, the UP CM has now set his eyes on the Deepotsava at the holy town this year and is into the preparations to the minutest of details.

This is the fourth Deepotsava to take place under the regime of Yogi Adityanath and will be held from November 11 to 13. The state government is also bracing up to ensure that this year the record of earthen lamps set last year is surpassed and a new world record set of over 5.5 lakh lamps, official sources here on Sunday claimed.

It is a historic fact that around five centuries back, Mughal Subedar Meer Baqi had grabbed the land of Ram Janma Bhoomi at Ayodhya in 1527. Ever since, this is the first time that the dreams and aspirations of millions of devotees of Lord Ram, were being fulfilled and a grand Ram temple is being constructed.

People's excitement is at the pinnacle though it has been dimmed by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Hence this year only a handful of people will participate in the event but would however be participating in the grand event at Ayodhya, virtually from the safe confines of their homes.

Goraksh Peeth has played an important role in the temple movement before independence. For example, when Ram Lalla 'appeared' near the disputed structure in 1949, the then Peethadhishwar Mahant Digvijay Nath was engaged in a sankirtan there with some seers. His disciple, the late Mahant Avaidyanath was the lifetime chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagna Committee, formed in 1984. Under his leadership, a pilgrimage was organized from Lucknow to Ayodhya in October 1984.

At that time, a big conference was also held at the Begum Hazrat Mahal Park in Lucknow. On February 1, 1986, when Faizabad District Judge Krishna Mohan Pandey ordered the Hindus to open a lock for worship at the disputed site, the then Peethadheeshwar Mahant Avaidyanath was present there.

Incidentally, the judge was also from Gorakhpur and the then Chief Minister Vir Bahadur Singh was also from Gorakhpur. In 1989, the grand Hindu convention was held in Delhi on September 22, in which the foundation stone program was announced on the birthplace on November 9, with Mahant Avaidyanath as its presiding leader. He had given a big message of forgetting all the discrimination to the majority society by getting Kameshwar Chaupal of the Dalit society to make the foundation stone of the temple on time. At the Saint Convention at Haridwar, he announced that the construction of the temple would begin from October 30, 1990.

On October 26,1990 while coming to Ayodhya, he was arrested in Panki. On July 23,1992, a delegation led by him met the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, regarding the construction of the temple. With no consensus to take the issue forward, on October 30, 1992, Kar Seva was announced for the construction of the temple on December 6 in the 'Dharm Sansad' at Delhi.

After Mahant Avaidyanath passed away, Yogi Adityanath succeeded him as the Peethadhishwar of Goraksh peeth and also took over this responsibility very well. He made his master's dreams his own. Even as the disciple and his successor, an MP, Peethadheeshwar and now also as Chief Minister.

Even after becoming the Chief Minister, his passion and zeal for Ayodhya and Ram temple remained the same or even grew in intensity with time. At a time when Ayodhya and the Ram temple was a no-no word for most politicians, including the likes of Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who never visited Ayodhya in three decades, Yogi Adityanath visited the place at every given opportunity as the chief minister of UP.

After the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple, after the groundbreaking on August 5, 2020, the state government has pulled out all stops for the development of Ayodhya. The state government's mission to make this Deepotsava grander than before has also brought dollops of happiness to the people in Ayodhya, around the state of Uttar Pradesh and devotees all over the world as they wait to celebrate Diwali and witness the 'like-never-before' Deepostava.

