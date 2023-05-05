Ayodhya To Rank Among World's Most Beautiful Cities: Yogi Adityanath

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the city of Ayodhya will become one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

While addressing a rally in Ayodhya, CM Yogi said, "Ayodhya is attracting the world today with pride. Before 2017, people who hesitated to take even the name of Ayodhya, let alone visit the place, are now eager to come to the city. Ayodhya will become one of the most beautiful cities in the world".

"We are thankful for Prime Minister Modi's policies that lent voice to this campaign of Ram Janmabhoomi, as a result of which the work of the grand temple of Ramajanambhoomi will be completed by the end of this year. When the work of Ramjanambhoomi will be completed, Ayodhya will be one of the most beautiful cities of the world," he added.

He further mentioned that some people had defamed Ayodhya by shedding the blood of devotees of Lord Shri Ram. "Some people had defamed Ayodhya by shedding the blood of Ram devotees, but we are trying to restore its glory and establish it as a symbol of 'Ram Rajya'. Today Ayodhya is changing, it is attracting everyone. Our people's representatives are carrying out developmental works with complete dedication. So, we want a board to be formed under the leadership of Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi to make the city clean and beautiful", he said.

"Ayodhya is going to be the first solar city. Solar energy will be produced here through panels installed on roofs to meet the power requirements of houses. Electricity will be generated by installing solar panels at colleges, universities, canals as well as on the banks of the Saryu River," he said. The Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party and said that they never did any good to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"They have always supported mafias and criminals. The first decision that the party took after forming the government in 2012 was to withdraw cases against terrorists involved in the attack on Ram Janmabhoomi, but the High Court rejected this. The SP always put hurdles in the development of the state whereas the double-engine government removed those barriers to fast-track development," CM Yogi said.

UP CM Yogi said that the faith of the people in the rule of law is back in the state.

"First of all, we closed illegal slaughterhouses. To safeguard sisters and daughters, the Anti-Romeo Squad was formed. By recognizing it as a Municipal Corporation, the name of the Municipal Corporation and the district was changed to Ayodhya. Our priority is the state and its 25 crore people. As a result, people's faith in the rule of law is back in the state", CM Yogi said.

CM said that the world's perspective changed after the Prime Minister performed Bhoomi Pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The CM further said that "We have made the concept of Ramrajya a reality by providing benefits of the schemes to everyone. The roads of Ayodhya are being widened, and there will be smart roads in Ayodhya".

"I have come here to appeal for the formation of BJP's board in other bodies as well. We gave the benefits of all schemes, including housing, PM SVANidhi and pension. We will start 25 electric buses and work on improving tourism facilities in Ayodhya. The international airport will be completed in Ayodhya by the end of the year," he added. The second phase of municipal elections will be held on May 11 and results for both phases will be declared on May 13 along with the Karnataka poll result.

