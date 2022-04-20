Ayodhya to host its first archery tournament

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Archery Association (UPAA) will organise a national-level archery tournament in Ayodhya in August this year.

This will be the first national level archery event to be organised in the holy city.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) (home) and UPAA president, Avanish Awasthi, "This is the first time that a national level archery competition is being organised in Ayodhya. The event will be titled Shri Ram Mahotsav and will be a national-level prize money tournament. The event is an attempt to promote archery in the state."



General secretary of UPAA, Ajay Gupta, said that the government had assured all support to promote the sport in the state.



Awasthi said that players would also get weightage in recruitments in Uttar Pradesh police department.

"Archery requires coordination between the brain and the body. The talent of players can be enhanced through better training. India has a special place in archery all over the world. Efforts should be made to give proper place to women archers in the programmes of women empowerment," he said.

The ACS added that archery should be promoted aggressively so that it is recognised not only at the national level but globally too.

--IANS