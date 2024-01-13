Ayodhya to get first seven-star 'only vegetarian' hotel of the World

Discover the epitome of luxury in Ayodhya with the world's first seven-star hotel offering exclusively vegetarian cuisine. Yogi Adityanath's vision transforms Ayodhya into a hub of religious tourism, marked by annual Pran Pratishtha celebrations. Explore the town's rich cultural tapestry and witness the grandeur of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. The green corridor initiative enhances connectivity, linking Ayodhya with key cities.

Lucknow: In a recent announcement at an event organized by a local media outlet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath revealed that the city of Ayodhya is poised to become home to the world's inaugural seven-star hotel exclusively serving vegetarian cuisine. During his speech, the Chief Minister disclosed that among the 25 hotel proposals received for Ayodhya, one stands out as a proposition to establish a high-end, pure vegetarian seven-star hotel.



Emphasizing the religious significance of the city, Adityanath declared that annual celebrations, marking the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony, would take place on January 22. The chief highlight of this event would be the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple, scheduled for the same date. Adityanath underscored the ongoing infrastructure developments in Ayodhya, expressing confidence that the city would soon evolve into a prominent hub for religious tourism, equipped with world-class facilities.



Presently accommodating over 50 thousand devotees, Ayodhya is witnessing a surge in pilgrims over the past few months. Adityanath outlined plans for a green corridor connecting Ayodhya with key cities such as Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gorakhpur (Adityanath's hometown), Lucknow, and Prayagraj. The Chief Minister reflected on the transformative changes in Ayodhya since 2017, highlighting the town's previous lack of infrastructure.



Adityanath acknowledged the efforts to compensate and provide alternative spaces for those affected by the town's expansion, ensuring that individuals who were displaced or had their businesses demolished received adequate support. With these developments, Ayodhya is poised to emerge as a leading destination for spiritual seekers and tourists alike.