Ayodhya to be decorated with nearly 400 quintals of flowers

Ayodhya: Ayodhya will be decorated with nearly 400 quintals of flowers for the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple on Wednesday.

The blue 'aparajita' or Vishnukanta flowers, that are grown in the rural parts of Bengaluru, have been brought in to the holy city for the much-awaited occasion.

The double-toned marigolds in orange and red are being brought in from Kolkata, while orchids are being imported from Thailand.

About 600 kg of red and pink roses, 240 kg gerbera and 300 kg carnations are also being brought in to adorn the venue of the bhumi pujan and also the adjoining temples.

"Nearly 400 quintals of flowers will be used to decorate the 'bhumi pujan' site. Ayodhya and the temples will wear a festive look - the kind never seen before," said Prem Nath, who is overseeing flower decorations on the 'bhumi pujan' site and the makeshift Ram temple.

According to Prem Nath, flowers will also be used to make 'rangoli' at more than 50 spots in the holy city by the students from Ram Manohar Lohia Faizabad University.

"The aparajita flowers will give a blue shade to the rangolis," he said.

Flower decorators have been engaged to decorate the stretch between Saket PG College, where the Prime Minister will land, to the Nayaghat area.

The decorations began on Tuesday and will end by this evening.

--IANS