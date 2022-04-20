Ayodhya To Be An International Tourist Destination: Yogi

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief minsiter Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that his government was committed for all round development of Ayodhya so that it turns into a prominent international tourist destination. "Ayodhya is an ancient religious city and the birthplace of Lord Ram. The city itself can become an important religious and tourist hub for which the government is making all effort," he said before leaving for Ayodhya to participate in the pre-Deepawali festival. Talking to a private news channel in Gorakhpur today,Yogi said that the holding a big function in Ayodhya is an effort to showcase the people of the world about the importance of the city. "We are trying to bring Ayodhya in the treta yug so that people can get a glimpse of a picture of that era," he said. Refusing to make any comment on Taj Mahal, the CM said that he is going there on October 26." We have already announced Rs 370 crore development package for Agra," he added. Yogi said that his government was trying to promote tourism in a big way and the religious cities like Ayodhya, Mathura, Varanasi, Allahabad, Chitrakoot and other places would get international standard tourist facilities very soon. UNI