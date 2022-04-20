Ayodhya to be 'solar city': Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to explore the possibility of developing Ayodhya as a 'solar city.'

"It will enhance the identity of Ayodhya," the Chief Minister said.

Yogi Adityanath reviewed development activities in the temple town on Thursday night through video conferencing. He said all the development works should be completed in a time-bound manner while adhering to quality norms.

Adityanath asked the Tourism Department to prepare an action plan for the availability of good, skilled and efficient guides in Ayodhya since the holy city will soon emerge as a hub for religious tourism. It will also be immensely useful for job creation.

"It has already been attracting people from all over the world. Brand Ayodhya should be publicised globally and professionals should be roped in for the further branding," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the developmental plan for Ayodhya should be made in such a manner that the historical and religious heritage of Ayodhya remains preserved. He said the places of historical and religious importance of Ayodhya are to be restored.

He assured that there would be no shortage of funds for development of Ayodhya and underlined the need for fast tracking the projects.

Yogi Adityanath asked the officials to remove all hurdles in the construction of the airport at Ayodhya. For the airport, 160 acres of land have already been acquired while the remaining 250 acres will be acquired soon.

He said that in view of the high volume of footfall expected in the coming years, Ayodhya should have two bus stations.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials that the space of the proposed multi-level parking for smaller vehicles may be used for industrial activities. It will help in the rehabilitation of traders also.

The state government also plans to develop more facilities for the pilgrims and travellers on Panchkosi, Chaudah Kosi and Chaurasi Kosi Marg. Since the devotees travel on foot here, their convenience should be taken care of well.

The Chief Minister further ordered development of riverfront from Guptar Ghat to Naya Ghat. He directed the irrigation department to prepare an action plan to ensure uninterrupted flow of the Saryu river water at Ram Ki Paidi.

The work on the flyover on Sahadatganj for the convenience of the vehicles going from Gorakhpur to Lucknow is to be completed at the earliest, he said.

Officials, meanwhile, apprised the Chief Minister that the roads in Ayodhya are being broadened and the expansion of Ram Katha park is being taken up on priority basis.

The Chief Minister asked officials to ensure a uniform price for land acquisition.

