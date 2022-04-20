Ayodhya Title Dispute: Fireworks In Apex Court

New Delhi: Counsel for Ram Lalla Virajman on Tuesday submitted to the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court numerous documents in connection with the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid title case to prove the ownership of the disputed site at Ayodhya .

Muslim side, represented by Dr Rajeev Dhavan, objected to the contentions.

Today was the fifth day of the daily hearing of the title dispute case before the five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Justices S A Bobde, Ashok Bhushan, D Y Chandrachud and S A Nazeer are the other members on the bench.

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement trifurcating the disputed site.

Senior lawyer, C S Vaidyanathan for Ram Lalla Virajman, vehemently argued that there was ample proof to show that Hindus possessed the land for centuries and worshipped there.

Mr Vaidyanathan quoted a 1858 document in which a historian stated that Hindus worshipped at the land for 100 years.

To this, Dr Dhavan, for Sunni Board, objected averring Hindu side had made lots of claims but not showed any exhibits or evidence. The 1858 document, he asserted, was not admitted by the Allahabad High Court.

Arguments and submissions would continue tomorrow. UNI



