Ayodhya Title Dispute: Apex Court Sets Precedent

Ayodhya / New Delhi: A constitution bench of the Supreme Court, hearing on day-to-day basis the title dispute pertaining to Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid, on Thursday, decided to consider the pleadings on all five working days.

Generally, the constitution bench hears matters from Tuesday to Thursday. The apex court is hearing appeals against the 30th September 2010 Allahabad High Court trifurcation of the disputed 2.77 acre site at Ayodhya into three parts-one each for Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Waqf Board. Former Attorney-General K Parasaran, appearing for the Ram Lalla deity, submitted to the five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, that in Hindu religion, idol is not a prerequisite for a place to be regarded as a shrine.

Justice S A Bobde asked Mr Parasaran to put it in proper perspective.

The senior counsel responded, 'Yes, there are precedents in history and we all practice it.'

'Janmasthan' means not merely the building but the entire area, submitted Mr Parasaran and narrated certain sections of the Evidence Act to establish how these two co-existed. The ex-AG told the apex court that in Hinduism, idol is not necessary for a place to be regarded as a shrine. The other judges on the bench are Justices Ashok Bhushan, D Y Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazeer. Tomorrow, Mr Parasaran will submit his contentions in favour of Ram Lalla. UNI