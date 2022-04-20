Ayodhya Temple trust purchases more land

Ayodhya: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has purchased an additional 7,285 square feet land, adjacent to the proposed complex.

This is a part of its ambitious plan to expand the premises of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya from 70 acres to 107 acres.

The new land is adjacent to the 70-acre area given by the Supreme Court in its November 2019 verdict for the construction of the Ram Temple.

The land, purchased by the Trust, belongs to a local resident Deep Narain who was paid Rs 1 crore by the Trust.

"The rate was approximately Rs 1,373 per square feet," said a Trust member.

With this purchase, the process to acquire more land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises has been speeded up. The Trust is in talks with owners of temples, houses and open lands adjoining the premises.

"We have purchased this land as we need more space for our Ram temple project," said Anil Mishra, one of the trustees.

Deep Narain signed a registry deed of his 7,285 square feet land in favour of Champat Rai, the secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust.

The main temple will be constructed over 5-acre land and rest of the land, about 100 acres, would be used to develop different facilities like museums, library, Yagyashala and picture gallery depicting different episodes of Lord Ram's life.

