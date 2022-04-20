Ayodhya Temple Trust Finalises 'Bhoomi Pujan' Date

Ayodhya: Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust has proposed to perform 'bhoomi pujan' for the Ram temple either on August 3 or August 5 and has intimated the decision to the Prime Minister's Office, according to Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the trust.

Eleven trustees and Ram Mandir Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra were present at the meeting. Four members attended the meeting through video link, said trust general secretary Champat Rai.

The decision on the depth of foundation would be taken only after receipt of report of the soil strength test conducted at the site, he said. Samples have also been taken from 60-meter depth by Larsen & Toubro, which is working on the project.

On the completion of the temple, he said the time would be calculated after all the primary work was done.

