Ayodhya Temple Receives Grand Gifts across country, Including a 2,100-kg Bell and a 108-ft Incense Stick

Global Devotion Unveiled: Diverse Offerings from Around the World Converge for Ayodhya's Historic Ram Temple Consecration

New Delhi: Ayodhya's Ram temple is receiving a breathtaking array of gifts from various corners of the world in anticipation of its forthcoming consecration ceremony on January 22nd.



Among these remarkable offerings are a 108-foot-long incense stick, a colossal 2,100-kg bell, a magnificent 1,100-kg lamp, gold footwear, a towering 10-foot-high lock and key, and a unique clock that synchronizes time across eight different countries. Crafted with meticulous care by devoted artisans, these gifts are intended to be utilized within the grandeur of the temple.



The outpouring of religious fervor is evident as these gifts arrive from all corners of the country and abroad, symbolizing the global reverence for this monumental occasion.



Hailing from Sita's birthplace in Janakpur, Nepal, more than 3,000 gifts for Lord Ram have been transported to Ayodhya, including silver shoes, ornaments, and clothing. In a heartfelt gesture, a Sri Lankan delegation also presented a significant rock from the Ashok Vatika, a garden of immense significance in the epic Ramayana.



The final touches are being added to the temple as the first phase nears completion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to participate in the consecration ceremony.



Craftsmanship is at its finest in these offerings. A 108-foot-long incense stick, meticulously prepared over six months in Gujarat's Vadodara, is a testament to this dedication. Composed of environmentally friendly materials, this fragrant masterpiece is expected to spread its aroma across several kilometers for about a month and a half.



From various parts of Gujarat, diverse gifts have been dispatched, including a brass flag pole, a temple drum crafted from gold foil, and an impressive 400-kg lock and key, hailed as the world's largest.



The meticulous attention to detail extends to a clock designed by Anil Kumar Sahu, displaying time across eight different countries simultaneously. Meanwhile, culinary delights are also being prepared for the devotees attending the consecration, with Chef Vishnu Manohar planning to prepare 7,000 kg of traditional sweet dish 'Ram Halwa.'



These gifts, ranging from a specially designed clock to a necklace adorned with American diamonds and silver, exemplify the deep-seated devotion and heartfelt offerings being made in honor of Lord Ram and the historic Ram temple.

—Input from Agencies