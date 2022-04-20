Ayodhya Tableau Row: Opposition Claims 'Mocking Muslims,' BJP States 'Ram Part Of Our Heritage'

Ayodhya: A big controversy erupted over Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic day parade in Delhi next month. On the occasion of Republic Day, this time the tableau of Ayodhya will be seen in the parade which will be held in Delhi. The model of the grand Ram Temple will be displayed in this tableau, titled 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh'. Apart from this, culture, tradition, the art of Ayodhya and relations with Ayodhya and Lord Rama from different countries will be shown.

This move has triggered the opposition who is accusing the BJP of mocking Muslims in the country. The SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says, "Law & order situation of Uttar Pradesh should also be displayed." —ANI