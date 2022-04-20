Ayodhya seers getting restless over delay in ''Bhumi Pujan''

Ayodhya: Saints in Ayodhya are apparently upset over the indefinite postponement of the ''bhumi pujan'' of the proposed Ram temple.

The saints want that the work on the Ram temple should start without further delay in the month of ''Saawan'' which begins on July 6 and will end on August 3.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, designated as successor to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said, "We have requested the Prime Minister to attend the ''bhumi pujan''. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who is also the president of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, is sending a formal letter in this regard. We want the construction to begin during the month of ''Saawan''."

The Mahant said the saints were looking forward to the physical presence of the Prime Minister, rather than his virtual presence.

The saints want the temple to be ready for inauguration on ''Ram Navami'' in 2022.

Incidentally, this will be same time when Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh.

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi said that all the saints were keen on Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s presence when the ''bhumi pujan'' is done.

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple, said that every saint was looking forward to the presence of the Prime Minister.

"The temple construction should start without delay because people are waiting to see the deity in a grand temple," he added.

--IANS