Ayodhya Saints, Babri Plaintiff Slam Pak Remark On Temple

Ayodhya: Saints and seers in Ayodhya have reacted strongly to Pakistan''s statement on temple construction in corona times.

The Pakistan foreign office has tweeted that "While world is grappling with unprecedented #COVID19, RSS-BJP combine is busy unabashedly advancing "Hindutva" agenda. The commencement of construction of a Mandir at the site of Babri Masjid is another step in this direction & Govt & people of Flag of Pakistan condemn it in the strongest terms." The saints in Ayodhya have asked Pakistan not to cross limits or else a Ram temple will be construction in Islamabad too.

The seers have asked the government of India to give a ''befitting'' reply to Pakistan.

The Babri plaintiff Iqbal Ansari also echoed similar sentiments when he said that Pakistan should stop interfering in India''s internal matters.

Ansari said, "Muslim in India have respected and accepted the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple. Pakistan should stop playing politics on the issue and trying to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims. It is our internal matter and we know how to deal with it."

Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Ram temple, said, "Several temples were located in Pakistan after Partition and all of them have been demolished. We are constructing our temple in our land after the Supreme Court verdict and Pakistan has no authority to question the timing. India should teach those a lesson who kill our soldiers on the borders."

Mahant Shashikant Das who leads the daily Saryu ''aarti'', said that as Hindus, we are free to construction or renovate our temples and in this case, the Supreme Court has allowed us to construct the temple. Pakistan has no business to interfere in our matters." --IANS