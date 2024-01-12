Ayodhya Ram Mandir: '14 Years Of Vanwaas Of Ayodhyawasi Has Ended, Change Is Unprecedented,' Say Residents

Ayodhya: As the nation awaits the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, main markets and shops across the city are decked up.

Residents said that like Lord Ram, the 14 years of "Vanwaas" of Ayodhyawasi has ended, and an unprecedented change has taken place in Ayodhya.

While speaking to ANI, Madhusudhan Chauhan, a resident who run a shop, expressed satisfaction over the major change in the city, and he hopes for an increase in his income in coming days. "There has been a lot of change. Let the political parties do their politics but the fact is that there has been a major change and everyone is witnessing it. Be it shopkeepers or local residents...Our employment and income have started to increase. Earlier, shopkeepers like us used to earn from Rs 2000 to 2500, which has now gone up to Rs 10,000 to 15000. This may further increase in the coming days," Chouhan said.

Shopkeepers in main markets of the city also highlighted how new shops and markets are developing and how their income have improved significantly.

"The situation has improved from before. The shopkeeping business has improved. There used to be plastic tents for shops and roadside stalls. After Yogi ji came, new shops were being built. Everything nice is happening in Ayodhya," said a shopkeeper.

Amit Chaurasia, another resident who runs a shop, said that he never expected such an unprecedented change in Ayodhya.

"I have a shop in Ayodhya for the last 18 years. The situation is continuously getting better. Earlier people used to set up temporary shops, but now due to Yogi ji, permanent shops are being built. There has been an increase in all the businesses. There is an increase in the income of all. Never thought before that such an unprecedented change would take place in Ayodhya," he pointed out.

Piyush Sahay, a resident of Lucknow, who frequently visits Ayodhya, said that there has been a lot of change in the last year. The city has witnessed market renovation, it has become very organised. It is a great pleasure to see development in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22.

The event has garnered significant global attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to attend the ceremony. However, Congress bigwigs--national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury--turned down the invitation to the Ram Temple opening earlier, labelling it as an event of the BJP and the RSS. Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. —ANI