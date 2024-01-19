Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Uttarakhand Announces Half-Day For Govt Offices On January 22

Dehradun: In preparation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Uttarakhand government has announced that all government offices and educational institutions in the state will be shut till 2:30 pm on January 22.

The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employees in the historic event.

"In view of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, all government offices in Uttarakhand, like the Central Government, will remain closed till 2.30 pm," read the Uttarakhand government advisory.

The Central Government has announced a half-day for all Central Government offices and institutions. This means that public sector banks will be closed for half-day. Following this a number of state governments have proclaimed a holiday for their employees on January 22, 2024, to allow them to take part in the celebrations for the Pran Pratishtha.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also issued a notice announcing that all government offices in the State will remain closed on January 22 till 2:30 pm.

The notice issued on Thursday read, "The state government hereby declares a half-day holiday in all government offices on January 22, 2024 (Monday) till 02.30 pm on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya." —ANI