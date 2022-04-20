Ayodhya Politics Witnesses Rise Of BJP, Mulayam, Laloo, Fall Of Congress

Lucknow: The decade-old Ayodhya dispute had a political turmoil in the country since 1980s which saw the rise of Bharatiya Janata Party, and socialist political leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav in the backdrop of declining Congress.

Though Congress, which emerged as the 'biggest loser' in the entire Ayodhya issue, but history claims that the party was behind the controversy by opening the Ramjanambhoomi in 1986 and to some extent slow in preventing the demolishing of the Babri mosque on December 6,1992.

Over the decades, as the dispute gradually acquired the centre stage of national discourse from being a mere local issue at the time of Independence.

It paved the way for the BJP which rose on the kamandal (a metaphor for Hindutva politics) wave and the socialists on the Mandal wave (demand for reservations for the Other Backward Classes as defined by the Constitution).

Though the Ayodhya issue gained prominence in national politics only around 1986, back in 1949 when idols of Ram and Lakshman were placed inside the Babri mosque, the-then Congress government in Uttar Pradesh with Govind Ballabh Pant as chief minister had come under suspicion of going slow in handling the situation. Critics say the administration was seen as turning a blind eye to provocations from Hindu zealots.