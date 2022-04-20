Ayodhya Places Entry Curbs On 'Outsiders' Till April 2

New Delhi: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Ayodhya administration has restrained the entry of 'outsiders' to the temple city during Ram Navmi celebrations till April 2, according to an order by District Magistrate Anuj Jha. Collective bathing in the Saryu too has been restricted.

The DM's order said the "outsiders" would be told to return once they reach the the town limits. No hotel or 'dhramshala' can be booked till April 2, the order said.

Violators would be punished under the IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).