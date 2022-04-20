Ayodhya On High Alert, In View Of Possible Terror Attack

Ayodhya: Amid apprehensions of a terror attack in this district of Uttar Pradesh, a high alert has been initiated here.

Official sources on Saturday said that in view of a probable terror attack in Ayodhya, the entire district, including the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi area, has been put on a high alert.

Vehicles are being allowed to enter only after a strict surveillance and inspection at the barriers, put on all four sides of Ayodhya.

Trains, buses entering the city are also being checked thoroughly, while an eye is being kept on hotels, lodges and guest houses.

In view of a court decision, which is to be given on June 18 vis-a-vis the terror attack, which took place in Ayodhya in 2005, the security arrangements in Ayodhya, as well as other districts, have been tightened.

Security forces had gunned down five terrorists, while foiling a terror attack in Ayodhya on June 5, 2005. Four suspects had been arrested in this connection from Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and 18 of his party MPs will pray at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple at around 1000 hrs on Sunday.

Police is trying to ensure that there is no situation of panic among the people and hence, is denying any such information publicly. Senior police officials said that even though the administration has not received any terror inputs, full alertness is being maintained. Maximum security is being kept at and around the disputed land, famous Hanumangarhi temple, Kanak Bhawan temple and the Nageshwarnath temple, they added.